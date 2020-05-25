Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler who was among the cast of the popular Japanese reality series Terrace House, died on Saturday at the age of 22. Fans and cast members have blamed her death on cyberbullying. Photo: Twitter
As Japan’s Hana Kimura mourned, Terrace House cast say they also faced online abuse
- The professional wrestler died on Saturday and was a cast member of the popular Netflix reality show Terrace House
- Her death has been blamed on cyberbullying, and Japanese politicians have agreed to work towards creating rules to prevent such abuse
Topic | Japan
Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler who was among the cast of the popular Japanese reality series Terrace House, died on Saturday at the age of 22. Fans and cast members have blamed her death on cyberbullying. Photo: Twitter