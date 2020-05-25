Government workers spray disinfectant on the luggage of disembarking overseas Filipino workers at a seaport in Cebu City on Saturday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Philippines allows thousands of OFWs trapped in quarantine limbo to go home

  • Delays with testing and health certificates have left up to 24,000 repatriated workers stuck aboard cruise ships or in hotels and crowded health facilities
  • President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered ‘all government resources’ be used to ensure those who have already finished quarantine go home by next week
Alan Robles
Updated: 9:52pm, 25 May, 2020

