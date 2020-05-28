Philippine police patrol a community in Metro Manila earlier this month amid the capital’s coronavirus lockdown. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Philippines cracks down on secret Chinese coronavirus clinics after facilities raided

  • A probe of all ‘clandestine medical clinics’ catering mostly to foreigners has been ordered by the country’s Justice Secretary Mendardo Guevarra
  • It follows the arrest on Tuesday of two Chinese nationals claiming to be doctors in Makati and earlier raids on other clinics operating illegally
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 7:45pm, 28 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine police patrol a community in Metro Manila earlier this month amid the capital’s coronavirus lockdown. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE