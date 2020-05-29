A Cambodian man stacks crops at a farm on the outskirts of Phnom Penh in May. Photo: EPA
Vietnam firm with World Bank links accused of bulldozing indigenous land in Cambodia
- Rights groups say Hoang Anh Gia Lai cleared the land under the cloak of the pandemic, destroying burial grounds, wetlands and old-growth forest
- It had earlier received loans from two private Vietnamese financial institutions that the World Bank’s private-sector arm invested in
Topic | Vietnam
A Cambodian man stacks crops at a farm on the outskirts of Phnom Penh in May. Photo: EPA