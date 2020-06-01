A Thai technician at Bangkok’s Chula Vaccine Research Centre, which is trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus vaccine: anti-vax movement threatens Asian recovery
- Asia has high vaccination rates, but it isn’t immune from scepticism that takes its cue from the West and is growing alongside affluence, experts say
- Religious concerns are also a hindrance in some Muslim countries, while social media spreads misinformation in less developed lands, experts say
