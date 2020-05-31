Domestic workers gather on a grass patch behind Somerset MRT Station in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: Kok Xinghui
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Singapore’s domestic workers had more work, less contact with loved ones during ‘circuit breaker’

  • Advocacy groups said there was a rise in complaints from helpers during the partial lockdown
  • They have urged employers to give helpers sufficient time off so they can rest and connect with friends and family online
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
SCMP
Kimberly Lim and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:00am, 31 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Domestic workers gather on a grass patch behind Somerset MRT Station in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: Kok Xinghui
READ FULL ARTICLE