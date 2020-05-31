A boy waits for a bus put on to ferry away those stranded in the Philippine capital amid the almost three-month coronavirus lockdown. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippines capital emerges from lockdown into economic uncertainty, fears of second wave of infection

  • Manila has endured one of the world’s longest lockdowns, which has hit the livelihoods of millions but not halted a steady stream of new infections
  • Easing restrictions is aimed at resuscitating the faltering economy, but observers fear the nation is ill equipped to handle a renewed surge in cases
Alan Robles
Updated: 7:35pm, 31 May, 2020

