Migrant workers cross a street at Orchard Road on May 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Singapore to build new dormitories, set rules on migrant workers’ living standards
- At least 11 new premises will be constructed in the next two years to reduce the density in dorms, which have seen mass coronavirus outbreaks
- Alongside the boost in living conditions, officials have also encouraged Singaporeans to welcome migrant workers ‘as part of our community’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
