Migrant workers cross a street at Orchard Road on May 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Singapore to build new dormitories, set rules on migrant workers’ living standards

  • At least 11 new premises will be constructed in the next two years to reduce the density in dorms, which have seen mass coronavirus outbreaks
  • Alongside the boost in living conditions, officials have also encouraged Singaporeans to welcome migrant workers ‘as part of our community’
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:54pm, 1 Jun, 2020

