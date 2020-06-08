India will throw open shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship that typically attract large crowds next week. Photo: EPA
Health & Environment

India reopens shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, a day after record surge in coronavirus cases

  • India has been easing out of lockdown, which began on March 25
  • Official data on Sunday showed biggest single-day surge of infections
Topic |   Coronavirus India
Kunal Purohit
Updated: 10:00am, 8 Jun, 2020

