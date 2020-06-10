There are fears that the coronavirus could spread through structural problems in buildings, such as damaged sewage or ventilation pipes. Photo: Sam Tsang
Singapore is checking waste water with people’s poo for coronavirus
- Experts say testing raw sewage is based on a ‘peculiar habit’ of the coronavirus – that it is shed in stools
- Like Australia, the city state wants to monitor community transmission especially among people who are infected but do not yet know it
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
