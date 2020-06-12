jeepneys Fearful of the virus spreading on Manila’s notoriously overcrowded public vehicles, the authorities maintained the ban on buses and– the backbone of Manila’s mass transport. According to transport officials, buses and jeepneys may not be allowed to run until June 22.

Advertisement

“At this juncture we still cannot let all modes of transport be on the street; this will defeat the purpose of quarantine,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

“It’s almost a physical impossibility to have social distancing when passengers face each other in a jeepney,” he told news channel ANC.

The restrictions mean commuters who do not own cars or bicycles are left with few options. They can take metro trains but they have to find a way to get to the station and then queue for hours. They can try taking one of the few express buses, hail a taxi or book a Grab vehicle, but there are limited numbers of these.

So every working day, crowds of commuters gather on the side of the road with no regard for social distancing, waiting for something to turn up – a military truck or a government bus offering free rides or even a car with a sympathetic driver.

wet season In the worst cases, people are forced to walk for kilometres in the punishing heat or torrential rain, as thehas now started. And after working a full day, they must find their way home, hoping to make it before the government-imposed curfew at 8pm.

Jeepneys are currently not allowed to run in Manila due to concerns about the spread of covornavirus among passengers. Photo: Kyodo

Far from being sympathetic, authorities have scolded these frustrated, hapless commuters for crowding together.

Advertisement

“People have lost focus … they were focused on travelling even though they know … our first priority is health and safety and how to get from point A to point B is our second priority,” Jose Garcia, head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, said earlier this month.

When a group of jeepney drivers protested on the street, asking permission to operate, they were arrested. When cyclists, impatient with the government’s promise to create bicycle lanes, took it upon themselves to mark out lanes using weighted coloured water bottles, authorities removed the markers and threatened to fine the cyclists.

Transportation secretary Arthur Tugade said his department “never promised or said that transportation will be extensive and will meet the requirements of all on the first day [of quarantine easing]”.

Commuters clog the roads in Makati, south of Manila, after lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: EPA-EFE

Facing the prospect of a nightmare commute, some people have chosen to stay home. Emma Oceate, an orthopaedic clinic assistant, has not been to work for nearly three months since the lockdown started on March 16. Her trip to work normally takes an hour.

“There are no jeeps,” she said. “They’re not saying when they’re going to allow jeeps again. I just stay here, asking for food from the neighbour.”

Joseph Uy, managing editor of a glossy lifestyle magazine, has also not bothered to brave the streets.

“I tried. I told myself, this is crazy, forget it,” he said, adding that he was “sick and tired” of sardines after deciding to stay at home.

There are exceptions. Some commuters have managed to find their way to work. Diego (not his real name) works in a hair salon in a mall. He takes a taxi three times a week, and said his company gave employees an extra 5,000 Philippine pesos (US$99) for transport during this period. Despite the strict quarantine, he said his services were in great demand.