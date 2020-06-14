People pull the body of a dead pregnant elephant out of the water, after it bit a firecracker-stuffed pineapple, in Kerala, India. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Food bombs, poison, steel-jaw traps: India’s farmer-wildlife war

  • Outrage over the death of a pregnant elephant has shone a spotlight on the violent methods used to protect crops
  • Some 338 elephants died of electrocution in 13 states between 2007 and 2014
Topic |   India
Sonia Sarkar
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 3:09pm, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People pull the body of a dead pregnant elephant out of the water, after it bit a firecracker-stuffed pineapple, in Kerala, India. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE