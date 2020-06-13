The New Bilibid Jail in Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila. File photo: SCMP
Chinese inmates in Philippines fear the worst as coronavirus deaths rise

  • Prisoners suspected to have contracted the coronavirus are dying in the country’s most notorious jail
  • Officials of the overcrowded New Bilibid Prison took more than a week to inform some inmates they had likely tested positive for Covid-19, a source says
Phila Siu
13 Jun, 2020

