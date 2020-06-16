Indian national Vivek Gupta and his family at the Great Wall of China. Photo: Handout / Rajni George
Missing China: Indian expatriates stranded by coronavirus long to return

  • White-collar Indian workers, some with decades of experience in China, have become trapped in India by pandemic travel restrictions
  • Uncertainty over when they can return have many worried – especially at a time of heightened tensions and when Beijing is battling a fresh outbreak
Rajni George
Updated: 9:23am, 16 Jun, 2020

