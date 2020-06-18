Filipinos stranded due to quarantine protocols prepare to board a bus for travel to their home province of Isabela from Quezon City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA
Philippines health department probed for ‘lapses’ in coronavirus fight
- President Rodrigo Duterte has sacked special adviser Dr Anthony Leachon after he criticised the agency
- Separately, the country’s ombudsman is investigating the department for ‘irregularities’ causing fatalities among medical frontliners
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Filipinos stranded due to quarantine protocols prepare to board a bus for travel to their home province of Isabela from Quezon City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA