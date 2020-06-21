A cashier wears a face mask while serving a customer in Sydney on June 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Health & Environment

Coronavirus second wave: which Asian countries are most at risk?

  • Some Asian countries are seeing new Covid-19 outbreaks as they reopen battered economies
  • But experts say that while many are now better equipped to handle new clusters, those with ongoing local transmissions are still at risk
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Maria Siow
Updated: 7:00am, 21 Jun, 2020

