A cashier wears a face mask while serving a customer in Sydney on June 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus second wave: which Asian countries are most at risk?
- Some Asian countries are seeing new Covid-19 outbreaks as they reopen battered economies
- But experts say that while many are now better equipped to handle new clusters, those with ongoing local transmissions are still at risk
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A cashier wears a face mask while serving a customer in Sydney on June 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters