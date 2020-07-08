The eucalyptus necklace with other products developed by Indonesia's agriculture ministry. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus can be ‘killed’ with eucalyptus necklace: Indonesian minister
- Aromatherapy aid can wipe out 42 per cent of the virus if worn for 15 minutes, or up to 80 per cent if used for half an hour, agriculture minister claims
- But scientists are sceptical – and some Indonesians fear becoming a ‘laughing stock’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
