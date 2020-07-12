A policeman secures an area in Jammu, India, at the base camp of the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave. Photo: APA policeman secures an area in Jammu, India, at the base camp of the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave. Photo: AP
A policeman secures an area in Jammu, India, at the base camp of the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

India allows Kashmir pilgrimage to go ahead despite Covid-19 risks

  • Public health experts are concerned about the potential spread of the disease in a region with overstretched medical facilities and more than 9,000 cases
  • They say there is still a risk of transmission, even though the authorities have limited the duration of visits to the Amarnath cave and the number of people allowed
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Adnan Bhat

Updated: 2:15pm, 12 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A policeman secures an area in Jammu, India, at the base camp of the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave. Photo: APA policeman secures an area in Jammu, India, at the base camp of the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave. Photo: AP
A policeman secures an area in Jammu, India, at the base camp of the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE