US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircrafts at the Futenma Air Station on Japan’s southernmost island of Okinawa in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Anger in Japan as US army bases report mounting Covid-19 outbreak
- There have been 136 US military personnel and dependents infected in Okinawa, with 36 new cases on Wednesday
- The prefecture’s governor has called for the US to suspend transfers and review the SOFA agreement that allows American troops to sidestep testing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircrafts at the Futenma Air Station on Japan’s southernmost island of Okinawa in 2018. Photo: Reuters