US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircrafts at the Futenma Air Station on Japan’s southernmost island of Okinawa in 2018. Photo: ReutersUS Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircrafts at the Futenma Air Station on Japan’s southernmost island of Okinawa in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Anger in Japan as US army bases report mounting Covid-19 outbreak

  • There have been 136 US military personnel and dependents infected in Okinawa, with 36 new cases on Wednesday
  • The prefecture’s governor has called for the US to suspend transfers and review the SOFA agreement that allows American troops to sidestep testing
Julian Ryall
Updated: 5:10pm, 16 Jul, 2020

