Indian health care workers wear personal protective equipment to conduct Covid-19 tests. Many have complained of uncomfortable working conditions and poor treatment from patients and members of the public. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Untouchables’: how India’s coronavirus testers risk both infection and discrimination
- As more Covid-19 tests are conducted in India, health workers say they face discrimination and poor working conditions
- This comes as India recorded a record 49,310 new coronavirus cases in a day, and its death toll passed 30,000
Topic | Coronavirus India
Indian health care workers wear personal protective equipment to conduct Covid-19 tests. Many have complained of uncomfortable working conditions and poor treatment from patients and members of the public. Photo: EPA-EFE