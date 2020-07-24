Indian health care workers wear personal protective equipment to conduct Covid-19 tests. Many have complained of uncomfortable working conditions and poor treatment from patients and members of the public. Photo: EPA-EFEIndian health care workers wear personal protective equipment to conduct Covid-19 tests. Many have complained of uncomfortable working conditions and poor treatment from patients and members of the public. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indian health care workers wear personal protective equipment to conduct Covid-19 tests. Many have complained of uncomfortable working conditions and poor treatment from patients and members of the public. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

‘Untouchables’: how India’s coronavirus testers risk both infection and discrimination

  • As more Covid-19 tests are conducted in India, health workers say they face discrimination and poor working conditions
  • This comes as India recorded a record 49,310 new coronavirus cases in a day, and its death toll passed 30,000
Topic |   Coronavirus India
Payal Mohta
Payal Mohta in Mumbai

Updated: 6:36pm, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian health care workers wear personal protective equipment to conduct Covid-19 tests. Many have complained of uncomfortable working conditions and poor treatment from patients and members of the public. Photo: EPA-EFEIndian health care workers wear personal protective equipment to conduct Covid-19 tests. Many have complained of uncomfortable working conditions and poor treatment from patients and members of the public. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indian health care workers wear personal protective equipment to conduct Covid-19 tests. Many have complained of uncomfortable working conditions and poor treatment from patients and members of the public. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE