Kim Ji-seon (left) and Kim Chang-yeon during their honeymoon on South Korea’s southern resort island of Jeju in June 2020. Photo: Handout
How two South Korean Covid-19 survivors repaid medical staff – in blood
- Grateful at the care they received in hospital, the couple decided to donate their blood – and the antibodies it contained – once they were discharged
- Plasma treatments for the disease can be developed from cured patients’ blood, though experts caution a cure is still some way off
