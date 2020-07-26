Kim Ji-seon (left) and Kim Chang-yeon during their honeymoon on South Korea’s southern resort island of Jeju in June 2020. Photo: HandoutKim Ji-seon (left) and Kim Chang-yeon during their honeymoon on South Korea’s southern resort island of Jeju in June 2020. Photo: Handout
How two South Korean Covid-19 survivors repaid medical staff – in blood

  • Grateful at the care they received in hospital, the couple decided to donate their blood – and the antibodies it contained – once they were discharged
  • Plasma treatments for the disease can be developed from cured patients’ blood, though experts caution a cure is still some way off
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 7:32am, 26 Jul, 2020

