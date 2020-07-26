Many people in India are turning to ancient home remedies to boost their immune systems as Covid-19 cases surge in the country. Photo: HandoutMany people in India are turning to ancient home remedies to boost their immune systems as Covid-19 cases surge in the country. Photo: Handout
Many people in India are turning to ancient home remedies to boost their immune systems as Covid-19 cases surge in the country. Photo: Handout
Indians seek ancient ayurvedic home remedies to protect themselves from coronavirus

  • Many people have been trawling the web for various herbs and spices to boost their immune systems; others are taking up yoga or cycling
  • Milk and turmeric drinks are selling out as the country’s coronavirus cases surge past 1 million
Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 2:04pm, 26 Jul, 2020

