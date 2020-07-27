An excavator loads soil onto a truck at an open pit mine in Indonesia in this 2019 file photo. Photo: Reuters
IFC watchdog investigates Postal Savings Bank of China over loan for Indonesian mine
- Postal Savings Bank of China’s loan to a mining group was in apparent contravention of IFC environmental standards, complainants say
- The probe marks the first time that the International Finance Corporation’s independent watchdog has investigated a Chinese financial institution
