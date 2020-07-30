A researcher holds an individual dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The World Health Organisation says about 160 vaccines are in development, including India’s Covaxin. Photo: Reuters
Is India’s rush for a coronavirus vaccine being driven by national pride and China tensions?
- Indian officials gave a five-week deadline for the first Covid-19 vaccine trial, aiming to have it ready by independence day on August 15
- Amid increased protectionism and a record surge in cases, health experts warn political pressure is affecting the race to develop a home-grown vaccine
