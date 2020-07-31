A woman wearing a face mask waits at a bus stop in Hanoi on July 29. Photo: AFP
Vietnam’s first coronavirus outbreak in 99 days spreads fear, anxiety
- Vietnam was an early success story in the global fight against coronavirus but a wave of new infections from an unknown source has panicked residents
- The outbreak, centred on Da Nang, ended more than three months with no community transmission – but swift action could help stamp it out
Topic | Vietnam
A woman wearing a face mask waits at a bus stop in Hanoi on July 29. Photo: AFP