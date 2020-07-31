Health workers collect blood samples inside a jeepney bus at a free Covid-19 drive-thru testing facility in Manila. Photo: APHealth workers collect blood samples inside a jeepney bus at a free Covid-19 drive-thru testing facility in Manila. Photo: AP
Health workers collect blood samples inside a jeepney bus at a free Covid-19 drive-thru testing facility in Manila. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Duterte asks Filipinos to ‘endure’ coronavirus curbs until December, pins hopes on China vaccine

  • The Philippines recorded 4,063 new cases on Friday, bringing infections to 93,354 as lockdown restrictions extended in Metro Manila
  • Vice-President Leni Robredo criticised the president’s reliance on a Chinese vaccine, saying more needed to be done to stem the spread of the virus
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 8:34pm, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Health workers collect blood samples inside a jeepney bus at a free Covid-19 drive-thru testing facility in Manila. Photo: APHealth workers collect blood samples inside a jeepney bus at a free Covid-19 drive-thru testing facility in Manila. Photo: AP
Health workers collect blood samples inside a jeepney bus at a free Covid-19 drive-thru testing facility in Manila. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE