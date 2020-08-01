Women are seen shopping in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, as coronavirus restrictions were eased ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha religious festival. Women have borne the brunt of the ongoing conflict in Kashmir. Photo: EPA
How ongoing conflict in Kashmir has affected women’s reproductive health
- The political situation in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region has taken its toll on women, says a gynaecologist who has been practising for over 50 years
- The recent coronavirus lockdown, last year’s clampdown, and a poor health system have also exacerbated depression, infertility and sexual dysfunction
Topic | India
Women are seen shopping in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, as coronavirus restrictions were eased ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha religious festival. Women have borne the brunt of the ongoing conflict in Kashmir. Photo: EPA