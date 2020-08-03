Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki warned the virus is spreading ‘at an explosive pace’. Photo: Kyodo
Japan coronavirus: Okinawa governor fears ‘collapse’ of health care system, declares new state of emergency
- Japanese government has resisted a return to restrictions in even the hardest-hit parts of the country, prompting Governor Denny Tamaki to act independently
- US forces based in Okinawa have also been affected, accounting for 248 infections, but locals have also contributed to spreading the virus
