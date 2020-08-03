Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki warned the virus is spreading ‘at an explosive pace’. Photo: KyodoOkinawa Governor Denny Tamaki warned the virus is spreading ‘at an explosive pace’. Photo: Kyodo
Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki warned the virus is spreading ‘at an explosive pace’. Photo: Kyodo
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Japan coronavirus: Okinawa governor fears ‘collapse’ of health care system, declares new state of emergency

  • Japanese government has resisted a return to restrictions in even the hardest-hit parts of the country, prompting Governor Denny Tamaki to act independently
  • US forces based in Okinawa have also been affected, accounting for 248 infections, but locals have also contributed to spreading the virus
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:13pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki warned the virus is spreading ‘at an explosive pace’. Photo: KyodoOkinawa Governor Denny Tamaki warned the virus is spreading ‘at an explosive pace’. Photo: Kyodo
Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki warned the virus is spreading ‘at an explosive pace’. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE