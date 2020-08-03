A passenger has his temperature checked outside Manila International Airport. Photo: EPA
Philippine coronavirus: Manila braces for lockdown, Duterte accuses doctors of seeking ‘revolution’
- Return to stringent ‘modified enhanced community quarantine’ will force most businesses to close, inflicting further pain on faltering economy
- Philippine president took aim at ‘troublemakers’ who recorded and shared a Tagalog version of Do You Hear The People Sing from Les Miserables
