Photos from Twitter user Mufis, who alleges that he was duped by Gilang into wrapping and taking pictures of himself and a friend. Photo: Twitter
Indonesian police probe bondage mummification case at Surabaya university after #gilangbungkus goes viral
- A student at Airlangga University has been accused of sexually assaulting some 15 people after tricking them into being wrapped up like mummies
- He told his victims the act was part of his academic research for his thesis on ‘wrappings’
Topic | Indonesia
