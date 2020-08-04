Photos from Twitter user Mufis, who alleges that he was duped by Gilang into wrapping and taking pictures of himself and a friend. Photo: TwitterPhotos from Twitter user Mufis, who alleges that he was duped by Gilang into wrapping and taking pictures of himself and a friend. Photo: Twitter
Photos from Twitter user Mufis, who alleges that he was duped by Gilang into wrapping and taking pictures of himself and a friend. Photo: Twitter
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Indonesian police probe bondage mummification case at Surabaya university after #gilangbungkus goes viral

  • A student at Airlangga University has been accused of sexually assaulting some 15 people after tricking them into being wrapped up like mummies
  • He told his victims the act was part of his academic research for his thesis on ‘wrappings’
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 8:45am, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Photos from Twitter user Mufis, who alleges that he was duped by Gilang into wrapping and taking pictures of himself and a friend. Photo: TwitterPhotos from Twitter user Mufis, who alleges that he was duped by Gilang into wrapping and taking pictures of himself and a friend. Photo: Twitter
Photos from Twitter user Mufis, who alleges that he was duped by Gilang into wrapping and taking pictures of himself and a friend. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE