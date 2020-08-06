Workers prepare a makeshift field hospital inside the Tien Son sports complex in Da Nang, the new epicentre of Vietnam’s outbreak. Photo: AFP
Vietnam cracks down on illegal entries from China as Covid-19 cases flare up
- The Southeast Asian nation is reeling from 264 new infections and eight deaths since July 25, after going three months without detected local transmissions
- Vietnam’s prime minister ordered an investigation of illegal border crossings from China on the same day the virus resurfaced last month
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Workers prepare a makeshift field hospital inside the Tien Son sports complex in Da Nang, the new epicentre of Vietnam’s outbreak. Photo: AFP