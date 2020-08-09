Indonesia generates 6.8 million tonnes of plastic waste each year. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Plastic pollution plagues Southeast Asia amid Covid-19 lockdowns

  • Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia have seen a surge in plastic waste as environmental awareness takes a back seat to health concerns
  • There has been a heavy reliance on food-delivery services and online shopping amid the pandemic, while recycling has dropped off
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 2:17pm, 9 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesia generates 6.8 million tonnes of plastic waste each year. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE