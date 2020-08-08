Medical workers perform a nose swab on a migrant worker at a dormitory in Singapore in May. Photo: Reuters
Singapore coronavirus cases to ‘taper down significantly’ as migrant workers’ testing ends
- The only migrant workers still needing to be tested are the 9,700 or so in quarantine who had been in close contact with other sick workers
- Infections among the rest of Singapore’s populace have fallen to just a handful – though experts warned residents to keep their guard up
