Pedestrians wearing face masks walk across a street in Tokyo earlier this month. Mask-wearing has been commonplace in Japan for years. Photo: EPA
Japan has anti-mask protesters too, led by a coronavirus-denying political hopeful
- Masayuki Hiratsuka ran for election as governor of Tokyo last month on a platform of pandemic denial, but attracted less than 1 per cent of the vote
- Undeterred, he and his followers gathered outside a busy Tokyo railway station on Sunday for an anti-mask protest – sparking an online backlash
