Worshippers attend a Sunday service while maintaining social distancing at a Protestant church in Gwangju, South Korea, last month. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: South Korea hit with resurgence of church-linked infection clusters

  • The country recorded a daily tally of 50-plus cases for the first time in more than two weeks on Wednesday, 35 of which were locally transmitted
  • Many of the clusters have been traced back to small churches in the capital region that have been struggling to implement antivirus measures
Topic |   Coronavirus South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 5:12pm, 12 Aug, 2020

