Passengers queue up for temperature checks before entering Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport on August 3. Photo: EPA
China orders air passengers from Philippines to prove they don’t have Covid-19
- The directive affects a number of other countries, from Russia, Iran and Pakistan to Southeast Asian neighbours Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia
- But it has raised suspicions the Philippines made the list because of Pogo employees, as most ordinary Filipinos are still barred from entering China
Topic | The Philippines
