Delhi paramilitary personnel arrive at a protest held by the Delhi Network of Positive People (DNP+) – a group of people and advocates who live with HIV – outside a hepatitis clinic. Photo: Handout
Modi’s India wants to control hepatitis. Why are police beating protesters seeking treatment?

  • The disease disproportionately affects HIV-positive people, like the protesters calling for the government’s free hepatitis treatment programme to resume
  • While Covid-19 has diverted health resources, those in the sector say the programme has only been operational for some six months since February 2019
Sohini C
Sohini C

Updated: 9:01am, 14 Aug, 2020

