Pedestrians walk along New Delhi’s Rajpath boulevard in November 2019 as the India Gate monument stands shrouded in smog. Photo: Bloomberg
In India, can New Delhi’s smog towers reduce pollution? Experts say they’re more hot air than clean air

  • The Supreme Court has ordered the country’s capital, one of the most polluted cities in the world, to install the towers – with no evidence that they work
  • Groups lobbying for clean air say the plan is akin to ‘turning on air conditioner in a desert’, and say the best solution is tackle pollution at the source
Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 4:03pm, 16 Aug, 2020

