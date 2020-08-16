President Moon Jae-in threatened strong action after a church pastor encouraged followers to attend an anti-government protest in Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korea in ‘grave situation’ after biggest coronavirus outbreak in five months
- Fears grow about a massive outbreak in the greater capital region
- Spike prompts authorities to reimpose tighter social distancing curbs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
President Moon Jae-in threatened strong action after a church pastor encouraged followers to attend an anti-government protest in Seoul. Photo: AFP