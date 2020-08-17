A health worker distributes medicines and vitamins to a resident of an area placed under stricter lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Philippines. Photo: AP
Philippines failing to contain coronavirus, despite multiple lockdowns
- The Philippines is now Southeast Asia’s worst-affected country, with more than 164,000 confirmed cases and almost 2,700 deaths
- President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration was too slow to respond to the crisis, analysts say, and has now been reduced to waiting on a vaccine
