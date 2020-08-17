Trucks pass across the Johor Causeway on the first day of the opening of the border between Malaysia and Singapore on Monday. Photo: DPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

What the Singapore-Malaysia border re-opening means for coronavirus-era travel

  • For the first time in five months, Malaysians stuck in Singapore are able to visit home – so long as they provide a negative Covid-19 test result
  • This ‘periodic commuting arrangement’ joins Singapore’s reciprocal green lane for essential business and official travel between both countries
Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 9:41pm, 17 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Trucks pass across the Johor Causeway on the first day of the opening of the border between Malaysia and Singapore on Monday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE