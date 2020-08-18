Public officials disinfect a church in South Korea. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: South Korea bans all religious meetings in ‘last ditch’ bid to quash new outbreak

  • Pastor who leads the Sarang Jeil church, which is at the centre of the recent outbreak, dismissed social distancing advice and has since tested positive
  • Infections linked to the church have increased to 457, reminiscent of the outbreak involving the secretive Shincheonji church earlier this year
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 6:07pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Public officials disinfect a church in South Korea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE