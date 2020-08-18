Public officials disinfect a church in South Korea. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea bans all religious meetings in ‘last ditch’ bid to quash new outbreak
- Pastor who leads the Sarang Jeil church, which is at the centre of the recent outbreak, dismissed social distancing advice and has since tested positive
- Infections linked to the church have increased to 457, reminiscent of the outbreak involving the secretive Shincheonji church earlier this year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
