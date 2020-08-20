Ishigaki police have been presenting photos of people sleeping on the road to discourage the practice. Photo: Okinawa Prefectural Police
Okinawa sees return of ‘road sleeper’ problem amid warm summer nights
- Japanese police are calling for residents to refrain from rojo-ne, or sleeping on the road, which seems to result from a mix of alcohol and warm weather
- More than 7,200 cases were reported last year, including three deaths, and police are concerned that number will rise this year
Topic | Japan
Ishigaki police have been presenting photos of people sleeping on the road to discourage the practice. Photo: Okinawa Prefectural Police