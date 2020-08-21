Migrant workers arriving from neighbouring states queue for Covid-19 testing in New Delhi. Photo: Bloomberg
India’s migrant workers returning to cities confront grim reality of coronavirus lockdown
- India is approaching 3 million coronavirus infections. Accordingly, local and regional governments have been reluctant to allow normal business to resume
- It means many workers face a dire choice between life in their villages and hometowns where there are few jobs and eking out an income in bigger cities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
