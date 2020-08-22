Tanja Larosa and Yarto Yusuf. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus leaves Indonesia’s mixed couples in limbo, separated for months by closed borders

  • In April, the Indonesian government barred foreign visitors from entering the country, leaving some expatriates with Indonesian families stranded
  • Exceptions have been granted for investors and the government has promoted domestic tourism but there are no provisions to reunite families
Antonia Timmerman

Updated: 2:24pm, 22 Aug, 2020

