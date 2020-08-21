Passengers on a travelator at Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Singapore relaxes coronavirus travel restrictions for mainland China, Taiwan and Malaysia

  • Passengers from ‘low-risk’ territories – which also include Vietnam, Macau and most of Australia – will serve seven-day stay-home notices, rather than 14
  • Travellers from Brunei and New Zealand will not need to serve a stay-home notice at all, but will be tested at the airport
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:49pm, 21 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers on a travelator at Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE