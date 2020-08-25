William Li and his colleagues pictured wearing full personal protective gear in Chennai International Airport at the beginning of their journey. Photo: William Li
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Stranded Chinese in India are going home via Europe, at almost 10 times pre-pandemic cost

  • An estimated 2,000 Chinese nationals remain in the world’s third-worst hit country for Covid-19, even as China-India ties rapidly deteriorate
  • With no direct flights back home and only limited numbers of seats on planes chartered by the embassy, some are being forced to take the long way round
Topic |   India
Luo Ruiyao
Luo Ruiyao

Updated: 9:50am, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
William Li and his colleagues pictured wearing full personal protective gear in Chennai International Airport at the beginning of their journey. Photo: William Li
READ FULL ARTICLE