Confused Chinese travellers in Singapore show limits of border reopenings as Covid-19 rages on

  • China recently implemented a new rule requiring travellers from at least 80 countries to obtain a negative Covid-19 test five days before departure
  • The change caused confusion in Singapore, while in Japan, a Chinese national was turned away as her PCR test was not done via a nasal swab
Kok Xinghui and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 10:51pm, 26 Aug, 2020

Long queues are seen at a regional screening centre in Singapore where would-be travellers can undergo coronavirus testing. Photo: Handout
