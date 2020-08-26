Long queues are seen at a regional screening centre in Singapore where would-be travellers can undergo coronavirus testing. Photo: Handout
Confused Chinese travellers in Singapore show limits of border reopenings as Covid-19 rages on
- China recently implemented a new rule requiring travellers from at least 80 countries to obtain a negative Covid-19 test five days before departure
- The change caused confusion in Singapore, while in Japan, a Chinese national was turned away as her PCR test was not done via a nasal swab
Topic | Aviation
Long queues are seen at a regional screening centre in Singapore where would-be travellers can undergo coronavirus testing. Photo: Handout