A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing from a woman in Kolkata on August 23. Photo: AFP
In India, coronavirus pandemic brings neglect for women with disabilities and chronic illnesses
- An estimated 11.8 million women in India living with disabilities have struggled to get their health needs met amid the pandemic
- Doctors have been unable to reach patients, rehabilitation clinics have remained closed and otherwise routine procedures are largely unavailable
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing from a woman in Kolkata on August 23. Photo: AFP