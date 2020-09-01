Locals question whether it is worth risking an enviable record in containing Covid-19 for a few travellers that may have only a small impact on tourism’s bottom line. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Thailand woos tourists back to Phuket with ‘Safe and Sealed’, but is it worth the risk?

  • Pilot project ‘Safe and Sealed’ could see small numbers of travellers return to Thailand for the first time since borders were closed in April
  • But some question if it is worth risking a strong record in containing Covid-19 for a scheme that may have only a small impact on the industry’s bottom line

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Vincent Vichit-Vadakan
Vincent Vichit-Vadakan

Updated: 8:30am, 1 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Locals question whether it is worth risking an enviable record in containing Covid-19 for a few travellers that may have only a small impact on tourism’s bottom line. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE